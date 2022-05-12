How to get to Club de Ópalo de Fuego in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 has quite a number of scenic locations, ranging from fantastic beaches, to high points that gaze over the map in the game. One such location is the Club de Ópalo de Fuego, home to beautiful houses, lush greenery, and a beach right by the ocean. This location is right near a number of different racing events, and will be pivotal towards completing a number of challenges that either are, or will be in Forza Horizon 5 events in the future.

So, how can you find the Club de Ópalo de Fuego in Forza Horizon 5? Let’s point you in the right direction.

To find Club de Ópalo de Fuego in Forza Horizon 5, we want to direct your attention to the western part of the map. Club de Ópalo de Fuego is located at the southwestern part of the map, right to the north of the palatial hotel that is right near the ocean. This region is right by the beach, and it shouldn’t be too hard to find, once you are in this region.

Here’s a look at Club de Ópalo de Fuego at the Forza Horizon 5 map:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Much like with many of the locations that are situated in the Forza Horizon 5 map, this region will be most likely be need to be found for a Weekly Photo Challenge at some point. Additionally, this part of the map is actually important for the ‘Sunday Trip’ Accolade, as part of the Street Scene festival. To complete this Accolade, users must drive from the city of Guanajuato, to Club de Ópalo de Fuego in under three minutes.

That challenge might not sound particularly easy. But if you use a car that has great acceleration and speed, it shouldn’t be too hard at all.