How to get to Gran Puente in Forza Horizon 5

In Forza Horizon 5, some locations will offer a great look at a few of the most picturesque nature views that one could find in video games. One such location that fits this bill is the Gran Puente bridge, a part of a highway that is situated in the southern part of the FH5 map. This bridge gives Forza players a unique view of some of Mexico’s highest elevation points.

So, how can you find Gran Puente in Forza Horizon 5? Let’s take a look.

To find the Gran Puente bridge in Forza Horizon 5, direct your attention to the southern part of the map. Gran Puente is located right in the La Selva region, and west of the Aeródromo en La Selva, an abandoned airport and home to a number of challenges in FH5.

Here’s a look at where Gran Puente is on the map:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

We should note that, as you would expect, this location is needed to complete a number of challenges that are in Forza Horizon 5. The ‘Bridge to It’ Accolade, part of the set of Horizon Wilds Outpost Accolades, requires players to discover the Gran Puente bridge for 50 Points.

Additionally, this bridge will inevitably need to be visited, in order to complete Weekly Photo Challenges that pop in the Forza Horizon 5 playlists. Each week, Playground Games tasks Forza Horizon players to head to a specific location on the map, and in most cases with a specific car. From there, take a picture of that car and complete the challenge.

And, if you’re into taking photos of the beautiful scenery of Mexico in Forza Horizon 5, it’s hard to beat the Gran Puente bridge. That’s due to the fact that much of the southern parts of the map can be seen looking to either the left, or right of it.