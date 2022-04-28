How to get to Gran Telescopio in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5’s map is filled with unique landmarks and features. One such landmark is the Gran Telescopio, Spanish for “great telescope.” This telescope sticks out like a sore thumb once it is found, but it can be a bit tricky to find at first. So, where is the Gran Telescopio in Forza Horizon 5, and how can you get there? Let’s take a look.

To find Gran Telescopio in Forza Horizon 5, head up to the northwestern part of the map. Gran Telescopio is inland of the west coast of the map. Here’s a look of where you can find Gran Telescopio, indicated by the cursor:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The telescope is at one of the highest elevation points of the FH5 map. And, it’s incredibly close to the La Gran Caldera, Mexico’s resident volcano. If you know where the volcano is at Forza Horizon 5, just head up the northern road, leading out of La Gran Caldera, and Gran Telescopio won’t be far behind.

As mentioned earlier, Forza Horizon 5 players will need to find the telescope at some point. One Accolade challenge does require users to find and take a picture of Gran Telescopio. And, this destination may be a part of a Weekly Photo Challenge. So, make sure to remember where this is on the map.