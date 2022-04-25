How to get to South Vern in Lost Ark

South Vern is Lost Ark’s newest continent in Lost Ark, featuring a brand new main story and a variety of new rewards for completing the quests. Getting to South Vern however takes a bit of work, including a strong Tier 3 character and completion of all the continents before it.

First of all, you need a Tier 3 character at Item Level 1340, who has also completed Punika. After you complete Punika and have the correct Item Level, you should get a quest allowing you access to South Vern. You don’t need to sail to anywhere new, either. Simply head to North Vern.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After heading to North Vern, simply complete the quests, which take you around different locations in North Vern. After completing the quests, you’ll receive access to South Vern. South Vern, while a new continent, doesn’t have a main hub as of yet, and you’ll still be doing your dailies in either Punika or North Vern.

Even if you have completed South Vern on one character, you can still unlock and do the quests on alt characters who meet the correct requirements. This is recommended as you get a good amount of honing materials from doing these quests.