How to get to Student Plain 1 in Swords of Legends Online

In most MMOs, gaining experience allows players to level up their characters but for Swords of Legends Online, there is an extra step involved. For players looking to hit Student Plain 1, a prerequisite needed to become a student is capping experience points at Beginner Plain 36 which a master will acknowledge your exploits and allow you to go through the process of going to the next rank.

The moment that happens you’ll receive a letter in your inbox, it will be addressed to you from an NPC teacher that relates to your specific class in the game. After collecting it, the letter will appear as ‘receive’ in your inventory and features lore text basically inviting you to start a class promotion quest.

This quest is unique depending on your class in Swords of Legends Online but after confirming the quest head to the student hall. After completing the mission, it is official as players have gone beyond their limits as a beginner and have officially been promoted to Student Plain 1.

This achievement rank doesn’t just unlock more of the game’s world and content but players can now continue the main questline. Other available content players can now dive into include being able to buy a house, more PvP opportunities and new dungeons to raid in multiplayer.