In Stardew Valley, there are few products more profitable than the highly sought-after Truffle Oil. Not only does it sell for a high profit, but it also doesn’t require aging to reach its best selling price. Truffle Oil is one of the best items to sell in the game, but unlocking ready access to it can take a bit of work. If you’re hoping to get some either to sell or to give as part of a quest, here is everything you need to know.

How to get Truffle Oil in Stardew Valley

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Truffle Oil is obtained by putting a truffle into an Oil Maker and waiting for six hours of game time. However, truffles aren’t something that you can simply grow on your farm; instead, you need to buy a pig and raise it to adulthood. Pigs require that you upgrade your barn to a Deluxe Barn before you’re able to purchase them.

Once you’ve upgraded your barn and purchased your pig, you need to let your grown pig out onto your farm so they can dig for truffles. This means that you won’t be able to get truffles in Winter or on Rainy Days, so keep that in mind. Some days a pig will find multiple truffles while others it may not find any.

Once you’ve got a truffle, you need an Oil Maker to produce Truffle Oil. The recipe for the Oil Maker is obtained by reaching Farming Level 8 and needs some rare ingredients to produce. You’ll need:

50 Slimes

20 Hardwood

1 Gold Bar

Once you have the Oil Maker, you just put the truffle into it and wait for a few hours while it processes the ingredients. You’re most likely to want to sell the Truffle Oil, netting at least 1065g in the process. However, like Fiddlehead Ferns, it is also a part of a bundle in the Community Center and is requested by Mayor Lewis as part of the Mayor’s Need quest on 21 Summer in Year 2 on the farm.