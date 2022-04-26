Many of the superior weapons and equipment you’ll need in Final Fantasy XIV come from the tougher content and completing specific challenges, typically raids and dungeons. Knowing what dungeon you need to complete to work towards unlocking a powerful series of weapons is important and essential to preparing your character for challenging content. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to get Ultimate Weapons of the Heavens in Final Fantasy XIV.

The Ultimate Weapons of the Heavens are available when speaking with Nesvaaz. You can find them in Radz-at-Han at coordinates (X:10.6, Y:10.0). You’ll be able to find these items under the Totem Gera (Dragonsong) option. You’ll be able to select any of the items Nesvaaz has for sale.

However, before speaking with Nesvaaz, you’ll need to earn a Dragonsong token. You’ll be able to receive one by completing the Dragonsong’s Reprise (Ultimate) dungeon. You can speak with the Wandering Minstrel in Old Sharlayan at coordinates (X:12.7, Y:14.2). You’ll need to have completed the Asphodelos: The Fourth Circle on Savage difficulty before this unlocks, though. You’ll then be able to earn a Dragonsong Token for completing the dungeon with a group of eight players.

The Dragonsong Reprise Ultimate dungeon is some of the toughest content in the game. You can expect to struggle with it multiple times, with you and your group working together to sync up to complete the dungeon perfectly. You’ll be able to earn a reward once per week for completing the dungeon.