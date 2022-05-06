How to get unlimited jumps in The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe – Jump glitch tutorial

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe adds a good deal of new content for you to mess around with, including the ability to jump. However, this ability is rather limited. By heading through the New Content door, you’re able to jump around inside of a boundary known as the “Jump Circle,” but once you use up all 36 jumps, you can never jump again. Luckily, there’s an easy-to-perform glitch that will not only get you unlimited jumps, but also allow you to jump anywhere.

To get unlimited jumps, head to the Jump Circle first. Once inside the circle, you can jump a few times, but just make sure you don’t use up all of your jumps. Next, pause the game and select “Begin the game again.”

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Your current run will end, a new one will begin, and you’ll be back inside Stanley’s office. Everything will be the exact same as it was before, except now you can jump wherever, whenever, and however much you want.

You can jump to get to previously inaccessible areas. For example, you can now jump on some boxes in the warehouse to get the Warehouse Vent Ending, which normally isn’t accessible until after the game turns into The Stanley Parable 2. However, we don’t recommend you go trying to jump off every ledge you see. In our experience, this resulted in our runs being soft-locked more often than not, forcing us to restart from the pause menu.

It’s also worth noting that you’ll retain the ability to jump from run to run, but if you close out of the game entirely, you will lose your jumps once you load back in. If this happens, you’ll have to redo this glitch again to jump freely.