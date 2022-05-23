How to get Unsullied Hearts in V Rising

The Unsullied Heart grind of V RIsing has already made itself well known. Players will need quite a few Unsullied Hearts before the technology unlocks to progress past their necessity, and finding them is difficult.

Players will need to defeat enemies in order to receive Unsullied Hearts as a drop from the corpse. They can drop from bosses, humanoids, wolves, and everything in between that ultimately attacks the player except the undead. Whether the item drops, or not, is entirely within the domain of RNG.

The current belief of the player-base is that farming enemies above level 20 results in the most promising return of the item. Developer Stunlock Studios noted that the drop rate has frustrated players to the point that they have buffed it slightly in hotfix patch 0.5.41237. The studios notes a ‘minor drop table adjustment’ which should result in easier Unsullied Heart finds for players.

Within the note, they state that it can be found from ‘standard units’, meaning the former means of grinding past bosses in hope for a drop is now a thing of the past. Finding any moderately-sized enemy settlement, such as the Bandit Trapper Camp or Bandit Copper Mine, should result in a drop of at least one if RNG favors the player.

Players could have more luck farther north, although this does introduce beefier enemies. Unsullied Hearts appear to drop best from enemies that live, so dodge undead-heavy regions such as the Haunted Iron Mine. Cleansing the old stomping ground of Dawnbreak Village, where cloth is found in V Rising, anecdotally can net a few per run. If opting for DawnBreak Village, work quickly — high-ranking patrols walk through the village and can make short work of half-health vampires.

As with much of V Rising, the Unsullied Heart grind will take persistence and time. Eventually, you’ll find new technologies that will offer means to avoid using Unsullied Hearts almost entirely. Thankfully, as a member of the vampiric royalty, time is eternally on your side.