How to get Urumi in Elden Ring

Urumi stands out amongst the crowd of different weapons in the Lands Between. This is because it is a whip. Well, it is actually a sword that is made out of a material that allows it to be coiled up like a whip. By default, this weapon comes equipped with the Kick weapon art that allows you to simply kick your opponents. Thankfully, that weapon art can be changed. Here is how you can get Urumi in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To obtain this weapon, you will need to travel to Liurnia. This is the land to the north of Limgrave and can be accessed by going through Stormveil Castle. When going through Stormveil, you will need to fight Margit and Godrick before you are allowed to enter Liurnia. You can also reach Liurnia by taking the cliffside path to avoid Stormveil entirely. The cliffside path connects to the broken bridge to the east of Stormveil Castle and leads to the same spot that you end up if you go through Stormveil.

After entering Liurnia, make your way to Caria Manor. This is the area on the northern end of Liurnia. To reach it, you will need to go through the Kingsrealm Ruins. Once you reach Caria Manor, progress through it until you reach the Manor Lower Level Site of Grace. From there, Run along the wall outside to the other side where the lift is. Before taking the lift, look to the side of the stairs. You will see a wooden platform below you. Jump down to the wooden platform. On this wall section, you will find multiple severed hand enemies along with the Urumi whip.