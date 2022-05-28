How to get Venti in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is an immensely popular game, filled with exciting moments and memorable characters. One of these characters has headlined much of Genshin Impact’s presence: a bard with a tendency to drink his weight, Venti. Venti is one of the game’s most popular characters, and he’s introduced pretty early on in the game. If you’re new to Genshin Impact, you might be wondering how to get Venti and add him to your team.

Venti is a 5-star character, and like most 5-star characters in the game, is a featured character. 5-costs like Venti are only summonable from the game’s “Wish” system when they are specifically featured through the game’s Character Event Wish banner. There are standard 5-star characters, like Diluc, Mona, and Keqing who are able to summon at any time. However, if you specifically want Venti or another 5-star character, you’ll have to wait until they are featured.

To easily check who is featured on the Character Event Wish banner, you can go to your game’s “Wish” menu (press F3 on your keyboard). Then, you can see which character is able to pull for. At the time of this writing, Kamisato Ayaka is available to summon through the Character Event Wish banner, meaning that Venti is currently unobtainable in the game.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Fortunately, not all hope is lost. While this does mean you currently cannot get Venti in the game, popular characters will often get re-runs, allowing you to pull for a limited character you previously missed. Venti in particular has already been featured three times, and his popularity still keeps him relevant. HoYoverse will likely re-run Venti again, so keep your eyes out.

The best thing Venti fans can do right now is to save their Primogems and hope that Venti arrives soon on a re-run banner. Be sure to set aside enough Primogems to pull Venti when he inevitably comes back to the game.