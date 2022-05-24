How to get Vestige of Dread in Destiny 2

Vestige of Dread is a material you can find in Destiny 2. It became available following the Season of the Haunted, Destiny 2’s 17th Season, and the arrival of the Derelict Leviathan. There are several ways to earn this material and add it to your growing collection. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Vestige of Dread in Destiny 2.

Where to find Vestige of Dread

You want to stick to visiting the Derelict Leviathan to find these materials. You can locate the Derelict Leviathan by opening up your Director and making your way over to the moon. It will be in the bottom left portion of your screen, and you can jump onto the ship.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This will be the primary location for your to find this material. Vestige of Dread drops from playlist activities featuring Derelict Leviathan by defeating combatants or Nightmares on the ship, opening chests after completing Nightmare Containments. Whenever you’re on the ship, there’s a good chance you can find it.

While exploring the Derelict Leviathan, you can find roaming nightmares. They will have a handful of bodyguards protecting them, and upon slaying them in combat, they will drop a chest that contains a good amount of Vestige of Dread for you to collect. We recommend seeking these notable NPCs out after completing Nightmare Containment public activities on the ship.

There are a handful of patrols you can find throughout the Derelict Leviathan, which offers them as a reward. Collect the patrols while defeating the roaming enemies to receive a good amount while visiting this location.