How to get Voidplume Vane in Warframe

When The New War was released late last year, the entire story and world of Warframe were changed forever. It brought closure to many storylines created from the introduction of Warframe itself. During the New War quest, players embark on a trip to the Zariman. It was a brief visit, and the new Angels of Zariman update brought this location to the forefront. As with any significant Warframe update, many new items and resources have been added to discover and find. This guide will break down finding one of these unique and rare resources.

Requirements for Voidplume Vane

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To first start hunting down this rare commodity, you must begin and complete the Angels of Zariman story quest. To access this quest, you must first complete the New War questline. Once you have done so, head to the codex located in your Orbiter ship and select it from the mission list. This is a tough quest, so ensure your Warframe and Operator are geared properly.

Farming the Voidplume Vane

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once you have completed the Angels quest and can access the new Zariman hub, you may then begin choosing different bounty missions to partake in.

Try to pick bounties with Void Angels included. Void Armageddon missions are your best bet for combating this new enemy threat pictured above. Every time a Void Angel is defeated, it will drop one of five Voidplume elements. The harder the mission level, the more likely they will be a Voidplume Vane.

An alternate method for finding these rare resources is exploring the Zariman world when a bounty is completed. Each session in the new Zariman world will spawn eight Voidplumes hidden in the stage. Explore and use loot finder mods to make hunting these rare resources easier.

The final method for finding Voidplume Vane is to find a rare collectible titled Zarium Accolades. These items will require you to carry them back to the hub. Once turned in, you have a random chance of acquiring Voidplume Vanes as a reward.