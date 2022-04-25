Water is a crucial resource you’ll be looking to obtain in Dune: Spice Wars. It’s the primary source to ensure you consistently grab settlements and support your armies. Without it, settlements will begin to rebel against your control, threatening your faction. Here’s what you need to know about how to get water in Dune: Spice Wars.

The best way to regularly obtain water is to build a Windtrap on a settlement. You can do this by first taking over a settlement with your military by removing the neutral militia and then choosing the Take Control option while occupying an empty settlement. After that, the Windtrap option will be available under the Economic category.

Image via DoubleXP

The amount of water you’ll receive from a city’s Windtrap will vary. It all depends on the amount of wind strength a region has. The higher the wind strength, the more water you’ll receive. For example, Red Cliff has a wind strength of three, and when we build a Windtrap at this location, we’ll receive three water for each level of wind strength, which means we’ll receive nine water added to our water total across the faction.

You want to optimize where you build Windtraps to ensure you do not build them in less-than-ideal locations. We recommend looking for settlements with a wind strength of four or higher. For Red Cliff, it’d be better to create a Plascrete Factory or a Recruitment Office to expand our military.