There are multiple dyes you can add to your collection in Minecraft. You can use these dyes to color several items in your world, such as firework stars, beds, concrete powder, or texts for your signs to help organize your storage area. White Dye is available as color and is a suitable color to add to many of the texts you post in the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to get White Dye in Minecraft.

How to get White Dye

There are several ways you can go about obtaining White Dye. You can get it from Bone Meal or from a flower called Lily of the Valley. Of the two, we’d recommend going out of your way to find Bone Meal and extract it to create White Dye. You can obtain Bone Meal by catching fish. Every fish has a chance to drop Bone Meal. Alternatively, you can also extract it from Bones you collect or Bone Blocks. You can find Bones from chests in dungeons, temples, or the Woodland Mansion, or they can drop by defeating Skeletons.

The second choice is to seek out the Lily of the Valley flower. You can find it in Flower forest biomes. You can also create these flowers by using Bone Meal on a Grass or Dirt block in these biomes if you’d prefer to have a healthy supply. Upon collecting the plant, you can extract the White Dye from it.

You can use this dye similar to the other colors, placing it on cat and wolf collars, wool, leather armor, beds, gunpowder, and nearly anything you want to add to your Minecraft world.