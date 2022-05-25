How to get wings in Wobbledogs

Wobbledogs, as an animal-breeding simulator, features a highly complex system of genetic variations and mutations that can cause each dog to look and act distinctively unique. Virtually no two dogs will bear the exact same appearance, shape, and size as one another.

On occasion, however, the mutations seen in the game’s dogs can range from missing limbs to extra features, with some dogs growing a pair of wings. To equip a dog for flight, players must first understand how to manipulate the biology behind genetic offspring, albeit within the arcade-style confines of Wobbledogs.

Dogs with wings: Learning to fly

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Nowhere is experimentation with genetic mechanics more incentivized than in the breeding simulation. This system takes the genes of two adult dogs and represents their hereditary dominant and recessive traits in a simulated litter of between one and eight dogs, as would a Punnet square.

Each dog of this litter will bear the potential variations in physical traits passed on from the previous two adult parents. Additionally, two dogs of a simulated litter can be further crossbred to more accurately experiment with the traits they demonstrate.

Be mindful, however, that with each additional simulated crossbreeding, the accuracy of the offspring dogs to the traits of the original parents will decrease, reducing the stability of the genes on display. This means that, as the stability of the simulation reaches zero percent, dogs will show a higher chance of spawning with wings, tails, a second head, or a missing limb.

Most of these significant mutations are RNG-dependent and rely on random rolls to come about. While the breeding simulation can completely destabilize and create dogs that resemble very little of their original parents, the player is at liberty to continually reroll crossbreeds until they bring about their desired mutations, all without the threat of breaking the simulation.