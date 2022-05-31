How to get Wool Thread in V Rising

Wool Thread has a crucial resource that has several uses in V Rising. From enhancing clothes to repairing different armor pieces, you’ll need Wool Thread in every stage of the game. Fortunately, there are multiple locations in the game where you can farm Wool Thread in V Rising.

Where to farm Wool Thread in V Rising

The concentration of Wool Thread is highest in Dunley Farmlands and is the best farming location. When in this area, raid camps, villages, and farms. Furthermore, open chests, defeat mobs or villagers, and you’ll have a lot of Wool Thread in your inventory by the end.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Apart from finding Wool Thread in the open, you can also craft it like many other resources in the game. However, to craft Woold Thread, you need to unlock its recipe, which can be done by defeating Meredith, the Bright Archer. Meredith is a level Level 52 V-Blood boss who can be found in the Haunted Iron Mine area of the Dunley Farmlands.

Meredith is a high-level boss, so come prepared for the fight. Unlike most bosses in the game, she primarily wields a ranged weapon and has several attacks in her kit. Her basic attack is a single arrow shot that she can fire anywhere on the battlefield. Occasionally, she’ll shoot Blessed Arrow Shot that’ll stun if it hits you. Her most pesky attack is Arrow Rain, where she’ll shower multiple arrows from the sky. Meredith can also lunge forward to do a melee attack. Finally, she can summon two warriors on the battlefield that are melee in nature.

Once defeated, you’ll get the recipe for Wool Thread. To craft Wool Thread, you need 12 x Fire Bloom and 8 x Coarse Thread. Apart from the Wool Thread recipe, you’ll also receive Sanguine Cell power.