How to get Wriggling Tentacle Sashimi in Lost Ark

Lost Ark’s Adventurer’s Tome can provide a ton of great rewards, but it also has a ton of items you need to collect and hoops to jump through. One of these hoops is through cooking or finding ingredients, as some continents require you to cook a special dish to make progress in your Adventurer’s Tome. The Wriggling Tentacle Sashimi is a cooking item that drops in the region of West Luterra. You need to get this item if you want to make 100% progress in West Luterra’s Adventurer’s Tome.

Where to find the Wriggling Tentacle Sashimi

The Wriggling Tentacle Sashimi is a random drop from a boss found in the West Luterra region. This boss is named Rovlen, and is a field boss found in Bilbrin Forest. The Wriggling Tentacle Sashimi may randomly drop upon defeating the boss. To reach Rovlen, you need to head to the marked location below. Teleport to the Triport near Grayhammer Mine, and head to this location:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Rovlen can be difficult to track down, as it spawns every 30 minutes or so after being defeated. If you arrive at the marked location above and Rovlen isn’t there, you’ll have to wait until next time as it means its already been defeated prior to your arrival.

When the Wriggling Tentacle Sashimi item drops, you can find it in your inventory. However, you won’t be able to use the item right away. You’ll have to wait 30 minutes before the Wriggling Tentacle Sashimi becomes usable. After 30 minutes pass, right-click the item which will add it to your Adventurer’s Tome. This will make your progress for the West Luterra Adventurer’s Tome increase.

This item is necessary if you plan on getting the Ignea Token or getting 100% completion for the Adventurer’s Tome, so be sure to get this item.