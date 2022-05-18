For those who want to bring a friend with them to Pokémon Go events, you can purchase and gift an event ticket to them before things kick-off. Niantic added the feature to make it easier for friends to meet up and enjoy these activities together. In this guide, we will cover how to gift event tickets to friends in Pokémon Go.

How to gift event tickets

The first thing you need to do is open up the Pokémon Go application and go into the main menu. Next, click the Poké Ball icon at the center of your screen, and select the Shop icon in the middle. From here, you should see the upcoming promoted event in the Global Events thread for Pokémon Go. Pick the event you want to buy a ticket for a friend, and proceed through the banner. Now, on the buy screen, you’ll choose to purchase the Ticket for yourself or gift it to a friend.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

However, you will not be able to send the gift to your friend unless they meet these conditions. You and your friend must be Great Friends, they cannot already own the Ticket on their Pokémon Go account, and they cannot already receive the Ticket from another player. So long as your friend meets these requirements, they will be able to receive and use the Ticket you send them in Pokémon Go.

After selecting the correct friend, you can confirm the selection on the next screen, and your friend will receive the Ticket. You will need to make sure you use a correct payment method to purchase the event ticket. Unfortunately, you cannot receive a refund on any gift tickets you buy through Pokémon Go, any gift you buy and send out cannot be canceled, and you can only send out 20 paid gift tickets per day.