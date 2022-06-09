Mangrove Trees can appear in your Minecraft world, and you’ll have the chance to bring them back to your base. These trees were added in Minecraft’s 1.19 update, the Wild. You can only find them in a particular area of your world, making them difficult to find. You want to make sure you can always have them at the ready for any crafting projects because of how tough it is to locate them. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to grow Mangrove Trees in Minecraft.

How to grow Mangrove Trees

You can grow a Mangrove Propagule into a Mangrove Tree. You want to ensure you place the propagule down in the correct location before you can begin feeding it the necessary food to start sprouting. There are multiple blocks where a Mangrove Tree can grow. These are all of the blocks you can plant a Mangrove Propagule.

Coarse Dirt

Dirt

Farmland

Grass Block

Moss Block

Mud

Mycelium

Podzol

Rooted Dirt

You can place a Mangrove Propagule in any of these locations, and it will grow into a Mangrove Tree. When you place a Mangrove Tree on a Mud block, it turns those into Muddy Mangrove Roots, which can be good if you’re looking for those particular blocks.

When you’re ready to start growing your Mangrove Propagule, all you need to give it is bone meal. You can find this by breaking down a bone or a bone block. Alternatively, fish have a chance to drop it when they die, or you can pick one up from a Wandering Trader. You need to feed the Mangrove Tree a few stacks of bone meal, and it will sprout up, becoming a full Mangrove Tree.