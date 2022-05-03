How to hack IO Loudspeakers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

For the first big Resistance quest in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 7, Agent Jones will call on players to hack three IO Loudspeakers so that he can essentially annoy the IO’s evil Doctor Slone. These loudspeakers can be frustrating to discover, especially as its never said what they look like. Luckily, the challenge does reward a nice 23,000 XP for your efforts.

Before you can start hacking, you’ll want to search for thin light poles, as these are what the speakers are hung on. It may sound impossible, but these poles are mainly kept around IO outposts outside of named locations and inside landmarks. Once you’ve found one, simply interactive with its speaker to take it over. Here’s where you should head to tackle the quest in no time.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

IO Loudspeaker #1 : The first speaker you can discover is located below Command Cavern’s airship. It sits right beside the red cellular tower next to the location’s outpost.

: The first speaker you can discover is located below Command Cavern’s airship. It sits right beside the red cellular tower next to the location’s outpost. IO Loudspeaker #2 : East of Logjam Lumberyard, there is a partially destroyed landmark known as Outpost Omega. You can find this light pole and speaker directly behind the building’s fence.

: East of Logjam Lumberyard, there is a partially destroyed landmark known as Outpost Omega. You can find this light pole and speaker directly behind the building’s fence. IO Loudspeaker #3: The last loudspeaker is set at the lone outpost that is east of Sleepy Sound. You should spot it next to a handful of craters in the top-right corner of the map.

Related: How to complete a bounty from a Stormtrooper in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2