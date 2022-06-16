How to heal teammates in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – Cheer Up

You and your friends have the chance to work through the campaign for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. There will be a standard Story Mode or an Arcade Mode, which is much more challenging, and you will have limited lives. However, in both modes, you want to help out each other, and a good way to do this is by healing party members who are running low on health. Here’s how you perform the Cheer Up action to heal your teammates in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

How to Cheer Up and heal teammates

Any teammate in your party can heal another ally. You want to stand next to each other and hit the LB button on your controller, but this exact button will vary depending on your platform. Make sure the person who wants to do the healing hits the LB button. When they do, they give two hit points to their party member, losing two in the process. Make sure you have enough to spare because you might find yourself being knocked out by an enemy if you act as your party’s healer.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Although your characters heal up between missions, there is no way to passively heal while playing the game. The only way your character heals is by eating the Health Pizzas that appear on the ground, but these are limited, and it only goes to one party member. The teammate with the lowest health should eat the pizza, and they can also go around healing other teammates to ensure everyone restores a small amount of health.

Healing can become a critical part of the experience, especially when working through the harder Arcade Modes. In addition, you want to complete all collection challenges featured on the map to earn points to earn extra lives.