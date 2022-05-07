How to hide from Mommy Long Legs in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2

After making your way into the Water Treatment area of the toy factory in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, Mommy Long Legs locates you and wants to play a final game of hide and seek. You’ll need to hide from Mommy Long Legs during this time and make sure she does not find you. Here’s what you need to know about hiding from Mommy Long Legs in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2.

How to hide from Mommy Long Legs

When attempting to hide from Mommy Long Legs, she will be hunting you down in specific sequences. Each time she’s chasing after you, you’ll have to hide in a specific way to avoid her.

First encounter

For the first encounter, after selecting the correct order of colored levers to pull, you’ll encounter Mommy Long Legs in a hallway, and she’ll chase you back into that room. To hide from her, look up and reach for the hanging pole at the center that you used to figure out the order of the colored levers. Once she leaves, you can fall back down.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Second encounter

The second encounter will be after creating the mold for the gear. Mommy Long Legs will chase you back into the incinerator room, and you’ll need to hide where you created the mold. Make sure to have our hands bring back both doors and close them.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

There are only two encounters in this area where you need to hide from Mommy Long Legs. After this sequence, there will be a maze scene involving Mommy Long Legs, and you’ll need to outrun her to reach the end.