Inventory space is crucial to running around in My Time at Sandrock. Every time you pick up an item or resource you collect, you need inventory space to carry it around. When you have a full inventory, you can no longer collect any resources, preventing you from adding precious materials to your Workshop and bringing it back home with you. Here’s what you need to know about how to increase your Inventory Space in My Time at Sandrock.

How to increase Inventory Space

You can view your character’s inventory space by opening up your main menu and then going to the Inventory slot on the far left of your screen. The small bag indicates the Inventory section to the right of your Character Sheet.

Here, you can view all of the items you’re carrying on your character. On the bottom, you can see how much money, Gols, your character is holding and how many bag slots are full out of the available ones. If you want to add inventory space to your character’s bag, click the Plus sign adjacent to the final slot, and you can buy it using your Gol. Each slot costs 10 Gol for the first page, and the second page costs 20 Gols for each slot.

We recommend choosing to increase your Inventory Space wisely. While it might be tempting to purchase as many as you can when you initially start the game, you can quickly run out of money if you purchase too many. You may need to buy other items, such as new crafting recipes, Workshop or item upgrades, or Water.

Alternatively, if you’re running out of space for your items, head to the Worktable and select the Mini Storage Box. You can place it down inside your home and put any unwanted items you don’t need to carry with you inside it for safekeeping.