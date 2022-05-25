For as iconic as Steam is as a storefront and service, customizing everything to fit your preferences is always at the top of every gamer’s list. Luckily, you can completely change Steam’s look whenever you want, and the process is pretty easy once you know what you are doing. Here is how you can install and change your Steam skin to support your favorite franchise or just get some new colors in the area.

Use Steam Customizer to install Steam skins

If you want a straightforward way to change your Steam skin, try Steam Customizer. The website has a program you can download that makes installing the skins as simple as selecting it and clicking download. Just link your Steam account, and everything is set up automatically for you. However, the app has not been updated in a long time, so it no longer fully functions and will not change everything to the full skin like advertised. If you want things to be set up properly, you will need to do this manually.

How to install Steam skins manually

To install a skin manually, first find a skin you like and download it. Next, open up Task Manager by pressing CTRL, Shift, and Esc. Right-click on Steam and select Open File Location. Look for the skins folder and extract the .zip file of the skin into that folder. If you do not see a skins folder, create one.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Now open up Steam and open the Steam menu in the top left corner of the screen. Click on Settings and go to Interface. Under “Select the skin you wish Steam to use,” will be a dropdown menu of any skin you extracted into that folder. Choose it, restart Steam, and the new look will take effect. You can switch between all of your installed skins at any time from this same menu.