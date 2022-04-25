How to join Overwatch 2 PvP Beta

The Overwatch 2 PvP beta is on the way, announced by the Overwatch twitter account. It’s a highly anticipated beta, and you’ll be able to jump into the game to try it out for yourself starting sometime in late April. Here’s what you need to know about how to join the Overwatch 2 PvP Beta.

You’ll need to follow the link to the Battle.net website for the Overwatch 2 Beta. When you arrive on the page, you will want to ensure that you have access to a Battle.net account to join the beta. If you do not have one, you can create one over here. After that, return to the Overwatch 2 Beta website, sign-up on your account, and you’ll have the option to join the beta.

The Overwatch 2 PvP beta will begin on April 26. You will receive an email from Blizzard detailing what you need to do to access the Overwatch 2 beta build. In addition, you will need to have the standard Overwatch game installed. If you do not have this, you will be able to download a free trial of the game to play during the beta.

The Overwatch 2 beta will consist of five-versus-five matches, you’ll have the chance to play as the new hero Sojourn, there will be four new maps, a new mode, hero reworks for Orisa, Doomfist, Bastion, and Sombra, and an updated ping system for you to test out. The Overwatch 2 PvP beta will end on May 17, but more betas are expected to appear in the future for Overwatch 2.