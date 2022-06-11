How to kill the Hackett Family in The Quarry

If you want to get all nine counselors through The Quarry alive, you’re going to have to kill at least some members of the Hackett family. It’s also possible to get rid of the entire clan — that’s what Eliza asks of you, in fact. If you want to fulfill her wish, then here’s what you’ll need to do. Spoiler warning for many key moments in the game.

Kaylee

Kaylee dies by default as part of the story. Laura will shoot her off-screen during Chapter 5 no matter what you do before that point. One down.

Constance

Killing Constance is quick and very dirty. She’ll pull Laura up out of the cellar at the start of Chapter 9, and they’ll fight over the shotgun in the dark. Succeed in this quick time event, and you’ll end up shooting her in the face by accident.

Jedidiah

Later in the same chapter, Laura will fight Jedidiah as she starts to turn. Choose to attack him when the game asks, then carry out the quick time event. You’ll strangle him to death with a single hand using werewolf strength.

Chris, Bobby, and Travis

These three happen during the same moment, so they’re grouped together. Step one, take the knife out when Ryan gets stabbed, or use it to stab Bobby back when you tangle with him later. In both cases, he’ll be killed by werewolf Chris since he’s unable to fight back. Immediately after that, you’ll be aiming the shotgun with Ryan. Shoot Chris to save yourself.

Travis’ fate splits here. If you failed the QTE when Laura tried to take his gun in Chapter 7, he wound up getting shot. As a result, he’ll stab Laura to death after Chris is shot. He then approaches Ryan, giving you the opportunity to shoot him too. If you were successful in disarming him in Chapter 7, he’ll team up with Laura and Ryan for the finale. This is the path to the good ending, but there’s still a chance to kill him off. If you don’t raise your gun and shoot Silas in his cage, he’ll end up killing all three of you, Travis included.

Caleb

There are two ways to kill Caleb. One method works whether or not Travis, Laura, and Ryan team up, but the other is the only way to kill Caleb if the trio does not band together.

Method one is shooting him with silver shells. When Abi and Emma are in the storm shelter in Chapter 9, be sure to grab them — they’re on the ground near Emma after she walks away. When Kaitlyn is running from the werewolf in Chapter 10, choose to head to Abi and Emma when they knock. They’ll roll the shell to Kaitlyn under the door. Use it to shoot Caleb, killing him with silver. To reiterate, this method works whether or not the trio of Travis, Laura, and Ryan confront Silas.

The second method only works if they trio are going to shoot him. This has a requirement all the way back in Chapter 1. As Abi, choose to help Emma break into the locked cabin. Once inside, turn left to find a stuffed rabbit on a shelf. Put this in your bag for later. Now back to Chapter 10. Instead of heading toward Abi and Emma, have Kaitlyn hide. She’ll run to the kitchen. Choose to go for the freezer, then throw the decoy instead of entering yourself. This locks Caleb inside. When Silas is shot, Caleb’s curse will be lifted, but he’ll die in the freezing temperature inside.