Dolmen is a Souls-like through and through as you can level up all your attributes in the game. However, the developers fail to tell you where you can do this. Here’s how to level up in Dolmen.

Level up location in Dolmen

When you’re trying to level up in Dolmen, you’ll need to gather enough nanites from fallen enemies. Once you think you’ve found out enough, you’ll want to fast travel to your ship. To do this, go to the stone squid-like sculpture with blue circles warping around it. The ability to fast travel unlocks after finding the Main Path teleportation spot early on in the game.

Once you’re on the ship, you’ll want to ignore the elevator ahead of you and instead pass through the left doorway. On your right, you’ll see a blue cubicle in the shape of a cylinder. Pressing the A button (or the cross button on PlayStation) around it, you’ll enter inside.

What the attributes do

Now, you’ll be on a screen with your attributes and the stats that are determined by your decisions. You can upgrade the following in this menu:

Constitution (increases HP and physical defense)

Endurance (increases stamina points, fire resistance, ice resistance, and acid resistance)

Energy (increases energy points for your guns, fire defense, ice defense, and acid defense)

Strength (buffs physical melee damage)

Skill (strengthens ranged attack damage)

Science (bolsters abilities multiplier and ranged attack damage)

If you want more of an offensive build, you’ll want to focus on the strength attribute. If you want to be more of a tank, increasing your constitution will be beneficial.

As the game is slow and sometimes difficult to control, we recommend grinding experience in weaker areas and work your way up through Dolmen’s levelling system. Maybe you’ll have what it takes to conquer Dolmen’s difficult bosses.