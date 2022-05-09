Your character in Salt and Sacrifice will slowly become stronger as they progress through their journey. When you reach a certain point and obtain enough salt from the enemies you defeat, you’ll be able to turn it in and level up your character, increasing their overall stats. The exact method of leveling up can be a little tricky. In this guide, we will cover how to level up in Salt and Sacrifice.

You’ll need to wait until you collect enough salt to level up your character. You can monitor the amount of salt you have on your character, indicated by the bar on the lower left-hand on your screen. When this bar becomes full, you’ll know the amount of salt on your character is enough for them to reach the next level.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When you have enough salt, you need to return to Pardoner’s Vale and seek out the shrine at the top. You can find it by searching to the west of Champion Hera and then up the stairs. When you reach the top of the stairs, head to the right, and you’ll find the shrine where you can level up. You’ll want to choose the first option when you arrive and exchange salt for the chance to increase your character’s stats.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Each time you level up, it increases the salt you’ll need to increase your level, forcing you to fight more enemies. It’s also a good way to unlock nodes in the skill tree to expand the more unique skills of your Inquisitor.