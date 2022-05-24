The guns you craft in Destiny 2 can become truly powerful, making short work of your foes as you progress through the game. However, they can become stronger, and you’ll be able to do that by leveling up your weapon. If you’re keen to access some of the better qualities and perks of your newly crafted weapon, you will need to level it up. This guide covers how to level weapons quickly for crafting in Destiny 2.

How to level weapons quickly

It all comes down to finding a particular activity to enjoy the most. You may spend the day going through Gambit games, fighting other Guardians in the Crucible, or working with them through various Strikes. Of course, you can also forgo all of that and focus on daily or weekly activities that you need to complete. Anytime you’re using your weapon, you’ll be leveling it up. So long as you plan to use it and feel comfortable wielding the weapon, it will level up quickly.

In our experience, fighting your way through Strikes has always been one of the better methods to increase your level with nearly anything. Therefore, we recommend giving Strikes a try whenever leveling a new weapon you’ve crafted. However, this is not the only activity available to you when dropping your weapons, and we recommend exploring all of the activities in Destiny 2 to find the best one for you. Some of the seasonal activities, such as the Nightmare Containments in Season of the Haunted, are good examples of rotating content where you can also level up weapons.