If you’re looking to get a reward on your Battle.Net account through Twitch, you’ll want to make sure you have your account set up to watch specific streamers. The streamers you’ll want to watch to receive the reward will vary, but the process to sync these two accounts will remain the same, regardless of what game you’re playing on Battle.Net. In this guide, we will cover how to link your Twitch and Battle.Net accounts together to receive Twitch rewards.

You’ll want to make sure you’ve created a Battle.Net account and have access to that information. If you don’t have one, you can create one on Blizzard’s website. After creating or logging in to your account, you’ll want to make sure you have a Twitch account, which you can make on Twitch’s website. After you log in and access both accounts, make your way over to your Twitch profile and go to the “Settings” option.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

From here, you’ll be taken to your profile’s settings options, where you can select to edit your profile’s Prime Gaming, Channel and Videos, Security and Privacy, the Notifications you receive, all of your Connections, and any Recommendations you’ll receive while on Twitch. You’ll want to go to the Connections category in this menu.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When you reach the Connections section, there will be multiple choices for platforms you sync on your Twitch account. For example, you will find the Blizzard Battle.Net option at the top. Choose the “Connect” option, and a pop-up will appear where you will need to input your Battle.Net account information, namely your Email or Phone Number at the top and the password to your account.

After inputting the correct information, your Battle.Net account will not be connected to your Twitch account, allowing you to receive drops for any rewards available through Twitch Drops.