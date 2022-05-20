There is no shortage of useful blocks in Minecraft. Whether it is a cosmetic choice that finishes off the look in your room or has a more practical application, there is likely some block in the game that will work for you. Barrels meet a little bit of both needs, and we can show you how to make Barrels in Minecraft.

Depending on your edition, there are two different ways to make a Barrel in Minecraft.

How to make a Barrel in Minecraft Java Edition

To make a Barrel in Minecraft Java, you will need six Wooden Planks and two Wooden Slabs. It doesn’t matter which wood type you use either. Planks are easily obtained by breaking down Logs from a tree and crafting them on a Crafting Table. Slabs are made by taking three Planks and crafting them together on a Crafting Table.

When you have your six Planks and two Slabs, open up the Crafting Table. The crafting recipe has you place all Planks in the left and right side slots. The Slabs go in the middle top and bottom slots. The only empty slot should be in the very center. Move it to your inventory when done.

How to make a Barrel in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Making a Barrel in Minecraft Bedrock Edition is very similar to the Java version. The only difference is you will swap out the Planks for Sticks. For whatever reason, you need to combine those six Sticks with Two Slabs to make a Barrel in this version, so this is actually a more efficient way to make Barrels. Every two Planks create four Sticks. The crafting recipe is exactly the same, with the two Slabs going in the middle top and bottom slots with the Sticks going in all side slots.