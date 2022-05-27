How to make a custom player in Tennis Manager 2022

Tennis Manager 2022 is nearly exactly what it says on the box. It’s an old-school PC simulation game that is focused on being the coach and manager of a professional tennis club. In the game, you are given the option to run one of 10 premade clubs, or you can design your own club from the ground up. Doing this also gives you the ability to create players from scratch, and today we are here to help break it down step by step.

It’s important to note that this all must be done at the start of a career mode. As mentioned above, you must create a new academy in order to also create a custom player. The first thing you will do is select your new tennis star’s name, age, and gender. Selecting an age that is under 18 will put them in the Junior Tennis League, while creating a player at 18 or older will put them in the gigantic pool of the Men’s Tennis League or the Women’s Tennis League, respectively.

You will then be asked to select a player’s personality traits. These are separate from attributes, and they are set in stone. They are broken down into three different subcategories, and you select one of each type, which we will now go over. The first section affects how the player will handle contracts and personal goals. The second section will affect what happens during a match. And the third section will affect how your new star will react to other people.

Contract table

Personality Effect Opportunistic Asks for a bigger signing bonus on a contract. Demanding Wants a bigger revenue share on a contract. Adventuresome Tends to prefer shorter contracts. Loyal Tends to prefer longer contracts. Ambitious Sets a higher bar for goals than others. Personality traits that affect contracts.

Match table

Personality Effect Sensitive Tends to react better to prematch talks, and starts the match with more emotion than other players. Hot headed The events of a match affect the player more. Determined Starts each match with extra motivation. Relaxed Starts each match with less stress. Calm Starts each match with more confidence. Personality traits that affect match play.

Interpersonal table

Personality Effect Composed The player’s character causes less trouble. Charismatic Gives the player a fame boost. Attentive The player has higher staff relationships. Responsible Recovers more physical condition every day. Competitor Gets more in shape while playing matches. Personality traits that affect the player’s relationship

You will then distribute Attribute Points which will be grown over the course of your career by weekly training outside of matches. The older a player is, the more skill points they will have to be distributed, but the less chance you have of molding them the way you see fit later. Tennis Manager 2022 has 12 different player archetypes, and you need to choose one to make a player. Each archetype will have different minimums for specific stats, and your age will affect all your minimums. You can freely move your skill points around, so discussing each archetype is a bit of a waste of time, but if you’re looking for a recommendation, go with Serve and Volley because your player will be fast. Remember that you can hover over the different stats if you don’t understand them to get a description.

Finally, you will change your new player’s look as well as their equipment. This menu is entirely cosmetic and doesn’t matter to gameplay. You will be able to get back into this menu by changing sponsorships as well.