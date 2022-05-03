You can make several elements and unique creatures in Little Alchemy 2, so long as you know the combination you need to place together to unlock it. The Demon is one of the many creatures you can make in Little Alchemy 2, and it will take you a bit of work to create it. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to make a Demon in Little Alchemy 2.

Before you can figure out the combinations to make a Demon, you need to ensure you have access to the Myths and Monster content pack. You can grab it while playing from the iOS or Google Play application on your smartphone. Make sure to open up the application, go down to the Store icon on the bottom right, and see the Myths and Monsters pack available for sale. You will need to use real-world money to grab it. After that, then you can create Demons.

You can make several combinations to create a Demon, such as placing an Angel and Evil together, a Deity and Evil, or creating Hell with a Human. However, the quickest way to create a Demon is to place Evil and Immortality together. These are two pieces are available after purchasing the Myths and Monsters pack and are available immediately. Place them together, and you will see a Demon icon appear.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can use the Demon combination with multiple things from the base game, such as combining Demon with Animal, Demon with Bird, Demon with Dog, Demon with Lake, and several more. Also, try out the ones from the base Little Alchemy 2 game and the Myths and Monsters pack.