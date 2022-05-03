How to make a Lightsaber in Little Alchemy 2

Starting from little more than water and fire, Little Alchemy 2 players are bound to be surprised when they find that a lightsaber can be created in the process of discovering new combinations. However, some might be amazed to find that it can be assembled before a creature capable of equipping it has been created.

The light sword, as it is called in-game, can be discovered by using any of five different experimental combinations. However, one such combination’s items can be obtained very early, making it the quickest and most optimal pairing for players to use.

Light swords: One of many blades

Image via Recloak

A light sword can first be produced by combining a sword with energy. The sword is wholly a product of metal and blade, with all materials involved requiring some combination of stone and fire to create.

Players who have yet to discover either metal or blade can do so through very early combination and experimentation. Fire and earth together create lava, which can be cooled with air into stone.

Energy, however, is so simple to create that many players tend to overlook its creation in pursuit of other, more complex avenues. Fusing fire with fire will generate energy, which itself can be used in more than just lightsaber production. From there, smelting the stone with fire can forge it into metal, while sharpening the metal with a stone can fashion a blade.

