How to make a Ninja Turtle in Little Alchemy 2

Little Alchemy 2 features a handful of not very tongue-in-cheek pop culture references for players to pick up on over the course of their time spent experimenting with item combinations. While the game often prefers to have players discover sweeping landmasses or broader concepts, Recloak couldn’t help but include a few oddities, like, for example, the ninja turtle.

Making a ninja turtle: Heroes in a half-shell

Image via Recloak

Once a product of early nineties Saturday morning cartoons, Little Alchemy 2’s rendition of the ninja turtle is instead the product of its two namesakes — ninjas and turtles. In practice, this combination can be accomplished by fusing a standard turtle with a katana.

Similarly to the swords that players are apt to create early on in their two-item experimentation, katanas are created by applying heat to a blade, rather than applying a blade to metal. Alternatively, the player could choose to use a ninja in place of a katana when contributing something “ninja” to a ninja turtle.

Turtles can be created by fusing an animal with a beach habitat. Provided that the player has discovered life, creating an animal is as simple as fusing life with any type of habitat, like mountain, land, or desert.

Beaches, on the other hand, can be created by adding sand to almost every body of water. Lakes, oceans, seas, or even the basic water element all work with sand in this instance.

