How to make Armor in Little Alchemy 2

Most of the items featured in Little Alchemy 2 exist to serve some type of human need. The base elements, like earth and fire, quickly combine into workable materials that can be developed into tools, vehicles, and structures.

The same metal that is used to develop cars and trains can eventually be fashioned into blades and weapons as well. As such, it’s only a matter of time before armor is introduced to counteract these weapons.

Making armor: Equal parts clothing and plating

Image via Recloak

Creating armor requires the combination of metal and fabric. Of these two materials, metal is far easier for players to source, requiring just fire and stone (or an additional air and lava if stone has not yet been created) to make.

Fabric, however, can be more difficult to come by, especially for early-game players with very few items discovered and unlocked. Creation of fabric requires both thread and a wheel to weave it on. The wheel itself requires a piece of metal or stone be put into motion, where motion is only unlocked after players craft 45 unique items.

Developing thread from cotton first requires that the player discovers life and generates plants. This can be accomplished in a handful of ways, from striking a body of water with lightning to spreading pollen over the wind.

