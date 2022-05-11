When you think of Minecraft, the first images that will come to your mind are likely mineshafts or fighting off invading Creepers. The focus on gathering resources to survive is at the forefront of the game, but some side items that you might not consider to be important can make a big difference. One of those included items is Books. From creating an Enchantment Table to having an in-game instruction manual to give to players, these items can tend to be undervalued. Here is how to make Books in Minecraft.

How to make Books in Minecraft

Before you can make any books, you need first to gather some Paper and Leather. Paper can be made by grabbing a bundle of Sugar Cane, and Leather is obtained by killing animal mobs like cows, donkeys, horses, mules, and llamas. You can also craft Leather by combining four pieces of Rabbit Hide.

Once you have the needed ingredients, open up a Crafting Table and make a Book. The crafting recipe requires you to place three Paper in the top row, and one Leather in the middle left slot. Move the Book to your inventory to finish the process.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Now that you know how to make Books, it is time to start doing something with them. On their own, they are useless, but you can enchant them or use them to make a Bookshelf to make an Enchantment Table more powerful. If you have a Feather and Ink Sac lying around, you can also combine them with the Book to make a Book and Quill that you can write in. You can write in these to lay down rules for anyone visiting your server or record various recipes inside for you to return to in the future.