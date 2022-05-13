As in real life, Bricks are a popular decorative item used in Minecraft. You cannot find these blocks in the wild or in villages, so you will need to make them in your home. Here is how you can make Bricks and then what you can use them for in Minecraft.

How to make Bricks in Minecraft

To get Bricks in Minecraft, you will first need to find Clay in the wild. These gray blocks are found near and in bodies of water (but not oceans) and can be picked up by using your hand. When you break it down, it will turn into a clay ball. Take this item back to your home area.

When back at home, put the Clay into the top slot of a Furnace and put some sort of fuel (Wood, Coal, Lava) in the bottom slot. This will start smelting the Bricks. When the item appears in the box on the right, you can move it to your inventory.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Now that you have Bricks, you are going to need to take them to a Crafting Table to see what you can make with them. Four bricks can be crafted into one Brick Block, useful to use in fireplaces as fire has no effect on them and won’t burn your place down. From there, you can make multiple Brick Blocks to craft stairs, walls, and slabs to place around your area. Three bricks can be crafted into a Flower Pot so you can decorate your place with flowers. Bricks can also be combined with Paper to make a Field Masoned Banner Pattern.

Bricks do not offer anything more than cosmetic differences in Minecraft. Craft whatever items above you want to build up your base or other structures with and give everything that classic strong feel.