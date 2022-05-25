How to make clay in Little Alchemy 2

Little Alchemy 2 is a brilliant little game that allows players to combine all sorts of items and see what they end up making. From the simplest of elements, they can slowly progress themselves from basic components and material types to complex manufactured goods and broader universal constructs.

But before they get ahead of themselves and strive to build something that exists outside of their means, players have to start combining items somewhere. In this guide, we’re going to cover one of the more basic elements that players will be using in the game, clay, including how to make it and what they can go on to make using it.

How to make clay

To make clay, players can use any of the following combinations. Of course, they might have to put in some work to acquire some of the base elements, but since this is clay we’re talking about, they’re not terribly complex.

Mud + sand Stone + liquid Sand + mineral Liquid + rock Stone + mineral Rock + mineral Mud + stone

For a brand new player to discover clay, the easiest methods would be to combine mud with either sand or stone, as mud is a fusion of two introductory elements in earth and water. Stone can be discovered by cooling lava — a simple fusion of earth and fire — with air, while that same stone can be buffeted with air to generate sand.

What can you make with clay in Little Alchemy 2?

As with every element in Little Alchemy 2, there are several combinations that clay is an integral part of. The following are all of the combinations available to the player once they’ve made some clay in the game.

Clay + fire = brick Clay + human = potter Clay + legend = golem Clay + Life = human Clay + oil = soap Clay + stone = brick Clay + story = golem Clay + sun = brick Clay + tool = pottery Clay + wax = soap Clay + wheel = pottery

Players stand to benefit from working toward the more complex options associated with clay in these combinations, such as humans, the wheel, or life itself. While posing a much larger challenge to discover, they each represent much wider concepts and, as a result, unlock a ton of content respective of their breadth.

Clay is available to players from the start of the game. It’s one of the easiest elements to craft, and they can go on to use it in so much more as they progress through the game. For as easy as it is to find and important as it is to move on from, players shouldn’t neglect this early game boost if they want to mix up their next playthrough.