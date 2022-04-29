How to make dye in Ark: Survival Evolved

Colors make your base prettier.

Ark is a game that has a lot of combat and dinosaurs. It centers itself around creating bases and breeding out the top line of dinos so that you can take control of a server. But, of course, there are more peaceful aspects to the game, making it great for both the PvE and PvP communities.

Dyes don’t serve much of a purpose in Ark other than to provide a cosmetic advantage. However, you can use them to dye your animals, base, yourself, and weapons. It’s a great way to individualize yourself in your tribe and also to provide a bit of camouflage if you’re raiding at night on a server that has gamma disabled.

To make dye in Ark, you’ll need to use one of the following items:

  • Cooking Pot: Low-level engram.
  • Industrial Cooker: High-level engram.

Once you’ve got your cooking method, you’ll need to place the right ingredients into the cooker to obtain the dye you want. All dyes require water, either placed in a Water Jar, Waterskin, Canteen, or if you’re using an Industrial Cooker through a Tap. These ingredients will only make one of the selected dyes, so you’ll need to ensure that you have the correct amount if you want to make more than one dye in total.

ColorBerryExtra
BlackX15 NarcoberriesX2 Charcoal
BlueX15 AzulberriesX2 Charcoal
BrickX12 Tintoberries x6 NarcoberriesX1 Sparkpowder
BrownX6 Amarberries, x3 Azulberries, x9 TintoberriesX2 Charcoal
CantaloupeX7 Amarberries, x7 Tintoberries, x4 StimberriesX1 Sparkpowder
CyanX6 Amarberries, x12 AzulberriesX1 Sparkpowder
ForestX7 Amarberries, x7 Azulberries, x4 NarcoberriesX1 Gunpowder
GreenX9 Amarberries, x9 AzulberriesX1 Charcoal
MagentaX9 Azulberries, x9 TintoberriesX1 Sparkpowder
MudX4 Amarberries, x1 Azulberry, x6 NarcoberriesX1 Sparkpowder
NavyX12 Azulberries, x6 NarcoberriesX1 Sparkpowder
OliveX12 Amarberries, x6 NarcoberriesX1 Sparkpowder
OrangeX9 Amarberries x9 TintoberriesX2 Charcoal
ParchmentX12 Amarberries x6 StimberriesX1 Gunpowder
PinkX12 Tintoberries, x6 StimberriesX1 Gunpowder
PurpleX9 Azulberries, x9 TintoberriesX2 Charcoal
RedX15 TintoberriesX2 Charcoal
RoyaltyX7 Azulberries, x7 Tintoberries, x4 NarcoberriesX1 Gunpowder
SilverX6 Narcoberries, x12 StimberriesX1 Gunpowder
SkyX12 Azulberries, x6 StimberriesX1 Gunpowder
SlateX12 Narcoverries, x6 StimberriesX1 Sparkpowder
TanX4 Amarberries, x1 Azulberry, x7 Tintoberries, 6 StimberriesX1 Gunpowder
TangerineX7 Amarberries, x7 Tintoberries, x4 NarcoberriesX1 Gunpowder
WhiteX15 StimberriesX2 Charcoal
YellowX15 AmarberriesX2 Charcoal

