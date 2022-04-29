How to make dye in Ark: Survival Evolved

Ark is a game that has a lot of combat and dinosaurs. It centers itself around creating bases and breeding out the top line of dinos so that you can take control of a server. But, of course, there are more peaceful aspects to the game, making it great for both the PvE and PvP communities.

Dyes don’t serve much of a purpose in Ark other than to provide a cosmetic advantage. However, you can use them to dye your animals, base, yourself, and weapons. It’s a great way to individualize yourself in your tribe and also to provide a bit of camouflage if you’re raiding at night on a server that has gamma disabled.

Image via Studio Wildcard

To make dye in Ark, you’ll need to use one of the following items:

Cooking Pot: Low-level engram.

Industrial Cooker: High-level engram.

Once you’ve got your cooking method, you’ll need to place the right ingredients into the cooker to obtain the dye you want. All dyes require water, either placed in a Water Jar, Waterskin, Canteen, or if you’re using an Industrial Cooker through a Tap. These ingredients will only make one of the selected dyes, so you’ll need to ensure that you have the correct amount if you want to make more than one dye in total.