How to make everyone die in The Quarry

The general goal of The Quarry might be to get everyone out alive, but it’s also possible to do the exact opposite. To trigger the achievement/trophy awarded for killing everybody, you only need to kill off the nine counselors, but you can take out most of the Hackett family along the way too.

Keeping everybody alive requires a chapter-by-chapter breakdown, but deaths are different. After all, once a character is gone, you don’t have to worry about them again. With that in mind, here’s the order in which you can pick them all off. This might be a given, but there are spoilers ahead.

Jacob

Jacob is the first counselor who can bite it, and it happens at the hands of a fellow counselor at the start of Chapter 4. There will be rustling in the bushes when Ryan has the gun, and you have the option of shooting at it. Do so, and nothing will happen — at first. Shoot again, and you’ll accidentally kill Jacob.

Emma

Perhaps fittingly, Emma is the next counselor who can die. During the same chapter, she’ll make her way to the tree house on the island. Inside is a trap door and a bag, and you’ll have a choice of which to examine first. Open the trap door, and a werewolf will drop down and destroy Emma.

Abi

Next up is Abi, who can die at the start of Chapter 6. Nick will fully turn in the pool house and started moving toward her while in werewolf form. Abi is armed at this point, but if you don’t shoot Nick, he’ll straight up decapitate her.

Nick

Nick himself is the next one who can go. During Chapter 8, Ryan and Laura will find a werewolf locked in a cage in the basement of the Hackett house — this is Nick. Let Laura shoot him with silver, and he’ll be dead.

Constance & Jedidiah

The heads of the Hackett family can both die during Chapter 9. For Constance, hold down the button to complete the quick time event where she fights over the gun with Laura. The result is her getting her head blown off. Later in the chapter, Laura will get into a fight with Jedidiah. Choose to attack him rather than run away and complete the quick time event to break his neck.

Laura, Ryan, Travis, Bobby, & Chris

This one is all grouped together. Step one comes during Chapter 7. Fail the quick time events when Laura is wrestling with Travis, and he’ll wind up shot. Step two comes during Chapter 9. Leave the knife inside Ryan at the start, then use it stab Bobby when he has you on the ground later. When Laura arrives, refuse to accept her healing bite. All of that sets you up for the big moment later.

That comes at the end of Chapter 9. During the big werewolf scuffle, Chris Hackett will kill Bobby since he’s weak from the stab wound. Next, shoot Chris yourself — he’s the werewolf nearest you. This will turn Laura back, at which point Travis will stab her out of revenge. You then get the chance to shoot him again. Do that and he’ll die, at which point Ryan will succumb to blood loss.

Dylan

Dylan’s death comes in the scrapyard. While operating the crane, a werewolf will menace him and Kaitlyn. Honk the crane horn to get its attention, then purposefully fail the quick time event that comes right after. The werewolf will kill him in his seat.

Max

Max is the last second-to-last counselor to die. When you assume control of him on the island, walk to the dock as normal. Then choose to swim to the opposite shore — a werewolf is waiting for you when you arrive.

Kaitlyn

Back at the lodge, Kaitlyn is the last to die as the classic “final girl.” When the werewolf comes in, there are a few ways it can kill you. The fastest way is to choose the “wait” option at the start of the scene, then don’t shoot the approaching beast. It’ll walk right up and kill Kaitlyn in a long and painful manner.