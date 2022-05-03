Fabric is one of the more complex combinations to make in Little Alchemy 2. You’ll need to work through several other combinations before making it. These combinations can take a bit of time to put together, which is the real challenge. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to make Fabric in Little Alchemy 2.

How to make Fabric

There are three combinations you can use to make Fabric. You can do Machine and Thread, Thread and Tool, or Thread and Wheel. Because Thread is the primary ingredient for all three combinations, we’re going to focus on it first.

Thread

The quickest way to make Thread is to combine two pieces of Cotton. You can make Cotton using Plant and Cloud. The fastest way to make Plant is with Life and Soil. You want to focus on Life first. You can make Life by combining Fire to Earth to make Lava, Water to Water to make Puddle, Puddle to Puddle to make Lake, Lake to Lake to make Ocean, and Ocean to Lava to make Primordial Soup. From there, take Earth to Earth to make Land, Land to Earth to make Continent, Continent to Continent to make Planet, and then Planet to Air to make Atmosphere. Using Atmosphere with Water, you can make Cloud and Cloud to Cloud to make Storm. Finally, Storm and Primordial Soup can become Life.

Now, with Life, all you have to do is add Life to Earth to make Soil, and then add Soil to Life to make Plant. You’ve already created Cloud previously. Use the Cloud on Plant to make Cotton, and take Cotton to Cotton to make Thread.

Tool

You have one part of the ingredients. Next, we recommend you focus on Tool. To make Tools, the quickest way to do that is through Stone and Human. To make Humans, you want to combine Earth and Water to make Mud, and then Air and Laval to make Stone. Once you have those two, combine Stone and Mud to make Clay, and then Clay and Life to make Human. Now, combine Stone and Humans to make Tools, and all you have to do now is combine Tools and Thread to make Fabric.