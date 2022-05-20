How to make Honey Wine in Black Desert Online (BDO)

If you’re looking to earn a whole bunch of silver in Black Desert Online, one cannot go wrong with cooking and selling Honey Wine. This is because it can be put into Skilled Imperial Boxes and given to Imperial Delivery NPCs for countless Silver. Though, the food item also has one major benefit if consumed. Here’s how you can obtain Honey Wine and become a big spender at the Central Market.

Honey Wine can be cooked at any level, but requires that you have three Cooking Honeys, two Essence of Liquor, two Sugars, and six Mineral Water. You’ll have no trouble obtaining the sugar and mineral water, as both can be purchased for a few Silver from a cooking vendor. These venders can mainly be discovered in towns set in the center of the map, such as Nadia Rowen in Olvia’s Inn (as marked below). Once found, sugar can be bought for 20 Silver, as each Mineral Water costs 30 Silver.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Speaking of Heidel, it is best to secure handfuls of Cooking Honeys by speaking to the Node Management NPC set west of the city in Alejandro’s Farm and hiring a worker to secure it for you. This will run you a Contribution Point, but it is certainly better than spending thousands for the item in the Central Market. The Essence of Liquor can also be purchased in the market, though it does have a simple recipe of one Fruit, two Flour, and one Leavening Agent — an item also obtainable from Nadia Rowan.

With the aforementioned materials in hand, you will then want to add them to your cooking utensil to finally receive Honey Wine. Those without the utensil can either craft one with 15 Rough Stone, 10 Melted Iron Shard, and two Black Stone Powders or buy one from a cooking vender for 1,000 Silver. Once the wine is made, you can consume the good to receive temporary damage reduction from all attacks or give bundles of it to Imperial Delivery NPCs for hundreds of thousands of Silver.

Related: How to fish in Black Desert Online