There are several elements and creations you can make in Little Alchemy 2. You receive a handful of basic items to start and slowly create everyday items and elements. Immortality is one of the many elements you can use in Little Alchemy 2. Here’s what you need to know about how to make Immortality in Little Alchemy 2.

Before you see Immortality at all in your Little Alchemy 2 game, you need to make sure you purchase the Myths and Monster content pack. You can grab it while playing from the Little Alchemy 2 application on your iOS or Android device. While the game is open, you’ll see a store icon on the bottom right. Click the icon, and the Myths and Monsters pack will be available to grab. You will need to use real-world money to access this content.

After you have the content, Immortality will be available for you to use immediately. Immortality is not one of the elements you need to combine and eventually create. Instead, it’s one of the basic pieces you can use once you have the Myths and Monsters content pack.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Because Immortality is a basic element in the Myths and Monsters pack, you’re going to be regularly using it to manifest combinations and new things for you to use. For example, you can combine Immortality with an Alchemist to make a Philosopher’s Stone, Immortality with Book to make Book of the Dead, Immortality with Dragon to make Ouroboros, and much more. There is nothing you can combine to make Immortality, though.