Juice is one of the more complicated elements you can make in Little Alchemy 2. You’ll need to go through several combinations to make it and add it to your encyclopedia. You can do multiple combinations to make Juice, but there is a quicker route. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to make Juice in Little Alchemy 2.

How to make Juice

You can make Juice by combining Earth and Fruit, Fruit and Explosion, Vegetable and Explosion, Fruit and Pressure, Fruit and Rock, Fruit and Stone, Fruit and Water, Vegetable and Pressure, Vegetable and Rock, Vegetable and Stone, and Vegetable and Water. Of these combinations, we recommend focusing on Vegetable and Water. Of the two, Water is a basic element, so you need to focus on creating Vegetable.

Vegetable

The quickest way to create Vegetable is to go with Field and Plant. You’ll want to start with Plant. You can make Field by combining Fire to Earth and making Lava, Water to Water to make Puddle, Puddle to Puddle to make Lake, Lake to Lake to make Ocean. Finally, combine Ocean and Lava to make Primordial Soup. After you’ve done that, you need to combine Earth to Earth to make Land, Land to Earth to make Continent, Continent to Continent to make Planet, and Planet to Air to create Atmosphere. Finally, combining Atmosphere with Water, you can make Cloud, Cloud to Cloud becomes Storm, and then Storm and Primordial Soup becomes Life.

Now that you’ve created Life, you need to add Earth and Life to make Soil, and Soil to Life to make Plant. You currently have half of the ingredients to make Vegetable.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To make Field, you need to combine Soil and Tools. To make Tools, you need to add Air to Lava to make Stone, and then Mud to Stone to make Clay. You can then add Clay with Life to make Humans. Next, you ned to add Humans to Stone to make Tools. Now, combine Tools with Earth to make Fields and add Field to Plant to make Vegetables. The final thing is to add Vegetable to Stone, and you have Juice.