How to make sky in Little Alchemy 2

Little Alchemy 2 is about combining certain elements to create a larger, more defining form. You take the simplest elements in the game, and with enough clever combinations, you’ll eventually end with larger finished products, such as volcanoes, planets, stars, or electricity. Eventually, a combination you’re going to want to make is the Sky. In this guide, we will detail all the combinations and the best way to make the sky element in Little Alchemy 2.

How to make Sky

There are multiple ways you complete the sky element, giving you a little flexibility on how you complete it and add it to your encyclopedia. You can combine Air and Cloud, Cloud and Atmosphere, Moon and Sun, or Sun and Atmosphere to create Sky.

Of your choices, we highly recommend you consider focusing on attempting to combine air with the cloud. You already start with air, so that makes it slightly easier.

How to make Cloud

To make Cloud, you have several routes available to you. The best way to do this is to create Atmosphere, which, if you combine it with Cloud, gives you Sky. You’ll need to start by combining Earth and Earth to make Land, Land with Land to make Continent, Continent with Continent to make Planet, and then Planet with Air to create Atmosphere.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Now that you have Atmosphere, the last thing you need to do is combine it with Air, and you’ll make Cloud. With Cloud, all you have to do is choose to combine it with Air or Atmosphere, and you’ll create Sky. You only need to do it with one of these choices, but doing it with both adds further entries to your encyclopedia.