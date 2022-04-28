How to mantle 5 times in 5 seconds in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Out of all of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 6’s challenges, the hardest to complete is the quest of mantling five times in five seconds. There aren’t too many structures tall enough to allow you to do this, nor are most climbable. However, there is one location practically tailor made to turn this frustrating time trial into a breeze.

To begin this quest, you’ll want to make your way to the back of The Daily Bugle’s largest tower. As marked below, there is a set of stairs that lead to the tower’s roof — not to be confused with the stairs underneath it. You should then start by mantling from the metal railing on the side of the first staircase (as shown above). Directly after, you’ll need to quickly turn around and mantle onto the railing that leads to the next staircase. You will have to continue doing this at a fast pace on each railing that follows until you end up on the roof of the building.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once there, you should have mantled five times and maybe even with a second to spare. It may take a few attempts to hang out of it, but be sure to mantle instantly after the game prompts you to with each jump. For a job well done, the game will then reward you with 20,000 XP and possibly some Battle Stars.

