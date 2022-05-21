How to marry someone with two kids in BitLife

Marriage is an everyday activity in BitLife. You will need to maintain a healthy relationship with another character for it to happen. If you’re looking to have children and contain your legacy, marriage is an excellent way to do that. For those looking to complete specific challenges for BitLife, you might have to marry someone who already has kids. Here’s what you need to know about marrying someone with two kids in BitLife.

How to marry someone with two kids

When you initially begin to date someone, you won’t know much about their outside relationships. In addition, you won’t be able to tell if they already have children or not, making it challenging to complete this task. The best way to get around this is to begin dating an individual early in your character’s life, roughly in their early 20s. You can choose to make love with your partner, and if the two of you agree not to use any form of birth control, there’s a good chance the two of you will share a baby.

The best way to complete this particular task in BitLife is to have two kids with your potential wife or husband before marriage. After sharing the second kid, you can prepare to marry them, purchase the most suitable ring, plan the wedding, and then make it official.

Guessing if someone has a kid before you attempt to marry them is not possible. You won’t be able to see any further details regarding their outside relationships. Having the kids before your character and their partner agree to a marriage removes all the guesswork. It’s a surefire way to complete this BitLife task, giving you more time to worry about the other things you may need to do for a challenge, such as the Creeper by the Dozen Challenge, where you’ll need to bring your family into a Haunted Mansion.