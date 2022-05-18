How to mass transfer Mythical and Legendary Pokémon from Pokémon Go to Pokémon Home

The Pokémon you catch in Pokémon Go can follow you around as you explore the real world. With Pokémon Home, you can bring them to your favorite Pokémon adventures and use them in your favorite games. You can do this with nearly any Pokémon you catch, including the Mythical and Legendary Pokémon. Before doing this, you want to make sure you have a specific turned-on. Here’s what you need to know about how to transfer Mythical and Legendary Pokémon from Pokémon Go to Pokemon Home.

You can find this setting in the options menu in Pokémon Go. Click on the Poké Ball at the bottom of your screen while you have the application open, and then go up to the COG on the top-right that reads, “Settings.” Scroll down until you reach the Pokémon section, and underneath, it should say “Expanded Ground Transfer.” You need to turn this setting on, allowing you to transfer your Mythical and Legendary Pokémon to your Pokémon Storage.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After accepting this setting, you can now send any Mythical or Legendary Pokémon you catch to other Pokémon applications. You need to make sure the Pokémon Home and Pokémon Go account you want to use for transfers connect to the same Nintendo Account. If they don’t, you won’t be able to transfer between the two. However, you can transfer to other accounts once you send a Pokémon to Pokémon Home. You can connect your Nintendo Account by returning to Settings and going down, connecting to Nintendo, and then to your Pokémon Go account.

It’s also important to note any Pokémon you send to Pokémon Home cannot return. All Pokémon on Pokémon Home can’t make their way to Pokémon Go.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When you’re ready to make any Pokémon trades to Pokémon Home, return to Settings and scroll down to Pokémon Go. You can then select which Pokémon you want to send Home, so long as you have enough Pokémon Go Transporter Energy.